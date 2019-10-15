Learn How To Use Chopsticks? Head Over To This Pan Asian Place In Jubilee Hills

Well, let me give you an Aww for this place. Chubby Cho is a Pan Asain restaurant. Located right down to fat pigeon. Soon you enter the place, we will be finding many beautiful blocks, which is so vibrant, and those are moving the block, one side art and other side solid colours. Seating is so comfortable, they provide a high seating arrangement and normal seating. It has some other seating which can accommodate a large number of people. Chubby Cho has a bar counter right straight to the main entrance. Cutlery is one main reason why chubby cho is must visit. I'm completely in love with their cutlery, they have got such crazy colorful cutlery. It was a learning experience for me in terms of chopsticks. Coming on to the food. Ordered Jasmin tea but it has nowhere had that Jasmine flavour. Then we went on with few mocktails. Topical turn over was my favourite in a mocktail. To start with, Veg manchow soup, it was the best soup I ever had Appetizers: °Pepper cottage Cheese: looking something for veg appetizers.. than this is must try here. Cottage cheese was soft. °Assorted mushrooms: This was so good and crispy. I felt it was a little oily. Main course: Jasmine lemon rice and assorted vegetables in peanut chilli sauce. Its like normal plain rice Desserts: Water chestnut. More than dessert, I had that fruit called water chestnut. Wonderful place, pretty ambiance! I chanced upon this restaurant, and I am glad that I visited this place