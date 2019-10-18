Lebanese Food With A View? Yes Please!

A new branch of Arabian corner right in the hub of IT park of Hyderabad. Lunch/Dinner with a view and a variety of food options is to die for. For authentic Lebanese food, this place is a must. It is a rooftop with the city's view from one side and with dense greenery on the other. I was here for lunch and had widespread meal with many options on the menu. The service is great and quick at Arabian Corner! Laham Matbee: The rice was perfectly cooked with a lot of flavours and the garnishing gave it more colour and looked beautiful! The mutton thigh was so soft and tender, the masala powder gave it a tangy taste. Dajaj Haneed: This was a grilled chicken dipped in chicken stock , the skin was crispy and tasted great with all the marination done before. Arabian Platter: 4 varieties of kababs ,lip smacking sauce and beautiful presentation- loved every bit of it! Especially the Sheekh kabab and Shrimps Hummous: Rich in texture and leaves a flavourful taste behind. It goes well with any meat and kabab! Laham Boorma: A huge piece of mutton soaked in shorba, the shorba has a relish taste. It is perfected cooked together and the mutton is very tender and juicy. Basbousah: One of my new favourite dessert, Basbousah! These are mini cakes filled with rich flavours of elaichi and sugar syrup. It was juicy and scrumptious. Areeqa: Made with bananas, bread,rich creame,dates and raisins. It's too beautiful & tempting to eat. It has a strong taste of bananas but the cream subsides it.