From The New Menu: Delicious Telangana Chicken Wings At Farzi Cafe

In the Frame: Telengana Chicken Wings, Mint Jalapeno Chutney 💕 For the New Menu of Farzi Cafe, Presenting The Best Chicken Wings. This was very different from what we eat in different Cafes, pubs or restaurant, there you get in a Spicy version. But at Farzi, It's more of Indianised version. Marinated for 7 hours with, coated with great spices. The chicken was so fresh and juicy, Perfectly cooked which made the chicken very tender. The mint jalapeños chutney was just fantastic, Gave a good touch with the wings. The pieces are quite big with more Flesh and obviously outstanding Presentation. After Burgasm, I found Best chicken wings at Farzi Café. Would Highly Recommend to everyone. A must try!