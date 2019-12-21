Get Ready To Laugh, Gursimran Khamba Is Bringing His Comedy Special To Hyderabad

Peaches and Lemons

₹ 499 upwards

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Oakwood Residence Kapil

Address: Kapil Towers, Survey 115/1, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

What's Happening

AIB fame Gursimran Khamba is bringing his comedy special, Peaches and Lemons to Hyderabad and we know it's going to be a riot. He's going to crack you up with jokes on his newly married life, politics, Bollywood, and other relatable topics that'll make you say haan, sahi baat hai. This event is going to be in Hinglish, so jao, maza aayega.  

How's The Venue

Head over to Oakwood Residence Kapil in Gachibowli. 

Price

₹499 upwards

