From Formal To Casual Shoes, Head To This Store In Karkhana

Shoes can make or break your entire look and no one can have enough of them. So if you’ve planned on shopping for shoes, you should check out Liberty Shoes. They have a collection for all age-groups, ranging from flip-flops to loafers, sneakers to high heels, wedges to pumps. Be it for your everyday use, college or for office, the store has something for everyone.

They have footwear in all sizes and colours, but have limited prints. Their range is affordably priced and you're likely to get a seasonal offer or a discount. Plus, they have accessories like socks and other shoe care products too.