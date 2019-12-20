From Formal To Casual Shoes, Head To This Store In Karkhana

img-gallery-featured
Shoe Stores

Liberty

Secunderabad, Telangana
3.5

Plot 28, Ground Floor, P & T Colony, Karkhana, Secunderabad, Telangana

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Shoes can make or break your entire look and no one can have enough of them. So if you’ve planned on shopping for shoes, you should check out Liberty Shoes. They have a collection for all age-groups, ranging from flip-flops to loafers, sneakers to high heels, wedges to pumps. Be it for your everyday use, college or for office, the store has something for everyone.

They have footwear in all sizes and colours, but have limited prints. Their range is affordably priced and you're likely to get a seasonal offer or a discount. Plus, they have accessories like socks and other shoe care products too. 

What Could Be Better

The only issue with this place is that it requires your patience to sift through piles of shoes in order to find the right pair with the perfect fit. If you're looking for quirky footwear, Liberty's collection might disappoint you. 


Shoe Stores

Liberty

Secunderabad, Telangana
3.5

Plot 28, Ground Floor, P & T Colony, Karkhana, Secunderabad, Telangana

image-map-default