Do Not Miss Out On This Chicken Pasta At This Cafe In Somajiguda

In the Frame: Crispy Chicken Pasta! Looks interesting as the name says Isn't it? Well, it tasted very well. Apart from the regular Pesto and Alfredo sauces Pasta, this one is a little different compared to others. The sauce was tangy and nicely flavoured, lots of chilli flakes and Oreganos added, the chicken had a coating of Panko crumbs, deep-fried, it was juicy and Tender. The garlic bread tasted fine too. The combo of Pasta and Crispy Chicken was interesting and very delicious. No Colors used in the sauce, penne was boiled perfectly too. Would recommend others to try this out at RocketFuel Café! Ratings: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 / 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟