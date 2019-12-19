Shopaholics, This New Outlet Of Lifestyle Has Quirky Summer Dresses & Tops

It's a known fact that each time Lifestyle opens up a new outlet, it brings out its big guns. And this outlet in Next Galleria Mall, Irrum Manzil is no exception. For one thing, it's a three-storeyed outlet which spans women's western wear, accessories, and makeup on one floor, menswear on the other, women's Indian wear and kidswear on the third floor. Say hello to pastels and florals as you walk into the western wear collection. The first thing that caught my eye was an aisle full of pink dungarees, floral maxi dresses. Walk in further and you'll spot checkered shackets, peplum spaghetti tops, khadi dresses. If you like Ginger, their range of dresses, shorts, bustiers, and skater dresses will definitely call out to you. With lots of wrap dresses (both summery and party wear) and breezy bottoms, all your shopping can be done under one roof. The nightwear is particularly amazing — I couldn't get enough of their coordinate sets, sleeping gowns, and robes. The third-floor stocks up on ethnic wear, and we found a few palazzo pants and lovely kurtas from Biba, but otherwise there's nothing spectacular on this floor.