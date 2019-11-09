Can't Step Out Without A Lipstick? Check Out This Exclusive Lip Studio In Banjara Hills

If you've given up on finding your perfect nude shade (it can get stressful, we know), the fact that Hyderabad has an exclusive lip studio is good news for you. LipHue is a one-of-a-kind lip studio in Banjara Hills where you can get your shade made. Allow us to break it down for you, ladies. You can consult the professionals there with a shade of your choice or go as a blank slate to find your match. We know that many shades of pinks, reds, and browns look the same, so you can get a bunch of colours mixed to get that right shade of pinky nude or red. Once you finalise on the shade of your choice, you can choose between two textures — creme and matte. After that, they're going to do all the mixing magic, heat it, freeze it, and mould it within 20 minutes. But do you know, what's cool? Being the first AR-enabled lip studio, they have a smart mirror that will show you how your desired shade will look on the lips, real-time. This will help you get a better understanding of what shade looks the best on you (no more lipstick-stained hands). It's a pretty fun process that'll take about 15 minutes. Now coming to what you've thought from the beginning — they're pigmented, long-lasting, and are made from natural colours and fragrances. The entire process will cost you INR 2,000 upwards (exclusive of taxes).