This Patisserie In Sainikpuri Is Right Out Of A Picture Book & We Are Loving It

Little Indulgence reminds you of those quaint Pondicherry cafes but takes it a notch up and above. Wondering how? For one thing, there is no set menu — expect something new and awesome each time you walk in. Founded in 2013, Praneetha has floated this patisserie when she was still in college. She whips these delights using fresh products, and we love how light and creamy the desserts are.

But first, let's talk about the ambience that got us all heart-eyed. The entire patisserie is done up in white barring the purple wall behind the dessert counter. For those of you who look for Instagram-worthy nooks, there's a wall where plants and lights are suspended from the ceiling. This lends quite a festive Parisian look, while the seating is mostly wooden chairs and tiny tables. Perfect date spot!

Praneetha is remarkably particular about the quality of desserts. And she bakes with an intent to not just offer great food but also something different. We pigged out on cupcakes, red velvet jar, passionfruit curd, blueberry cheesecake. We loved how tangy and not overpoweringly sweet the passion fruit curd was — a refreshing surprise. The blueberry cheesecake is something that'll take us back to Little Indulgence. The prices range between INR 55 and 120, and so, we're giving brownie points for taste, value for money, and ambience. Plus, the patisserie steers clear from pre-mixes, so what you get is fresh out of the oven.