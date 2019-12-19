Make Your Travel All Too Meaningful By Traveling With This Local Company

Little Local is an alternate travel enterprise that promotes community-based tourism. They curate volunteer vacations so people can be more involved in community work throughout the country. Little Local partners with local organisations that are never on regular tourist maps. They identify community needs and projects that seek external intervention and lend a hand. They help out with various areas such as agriculture, child welfare, folk and heritage, livelihoods, and women empowerment. Once you decide the area you want to help out with, they hold either a telephonic interview or a Skype interview to make sure the project is right for you. Sound like a plan, doesn't it?

All the projects offered are always co-created in coordination with the community benefitting from the work. What you've got to do is get on their website, pick a location you'd like to travel to and the duration you have on your hand. Personally, we can’t think of a better way to spend our vacation - living like a local all over the country. Are nomadic locals a thing yet? Let's give it a shot.

