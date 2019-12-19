A Pet Spa & A Boarding Centre: Get Your Pooches Here For All The TLC They Deserve

Looking for a pet spa around Banjara Hills? We've got you covered. Get your furry friend for a spa day at Little's Pet Paradise. Located in Road No 11, the professionals here can give your pet all the TLC they need. Is your pooch all dirty after a lot of playing? Get them for a hygiene bath here. If your little buddy is a furry baby, these folks will give your pet the cut that'll make them look put together and oh-so-cute. Their place is clean and sanitized (tick-free as we pet parents call it) and the equipment and products they use for their services are pet-grade and safe.

They have various packages for different breeds like nail trimming, de-matting, beauty wash, medicated bath, etc, which makes it easy for them and you to choose the right kind for your pooch. The best part about them is that they're trained to handle doggos and puppers of all temperaments. That means if your pet is a naughty boy, you can be relieved as they'll handle your doggo with care.

And before we forget, they offer boarding services too. You can either provide them with dog food you have or give them instructions and they'll do it accordingly. If you're planning on leaving your pet friend for more than a day, they're going to update you about your pooches activities via timely videos. Yey!

