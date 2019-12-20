Peaceful & Beautiful View With Good Food At This Bar In Jubilee Hills

My parents have come to Hyderabad on a regular hospital checkup. After done with all sort of things in the hospital, I was looking for a rooftop based restaurant for our lunch. As I was already been here, I decided to take my parents here. This is a bar, with indoor and outdoor seating. As this is located on the rooftop, we can witness a beautiful view from here. Especially this view looks good during nights. On my table:- * Stuffed mushroom:- These were served in 6 pieces. This was stuffed with cheese and some leafy vegetables. This was served with sauce. Somehow I was completely disappointed, as there was palak flavour more than cheese and mushroom. * Crispy corn:- corn kernels served topped with spring onions and served with cabbages salad. One of the best corn kernels. * Pasta:- Creamy white sauce spaghetti. As penne was not available, I went with Spaghetti. Spaghetti was boiled enough. This was made with bell paper, olives, broccoli, baby corn and topped with coriander leaves, served with garlic bread. This would be even tastier if cheese as added in more quantity. * Veg Biryani:- On my first visit, I just liked their biryani, so I have ordered the same thing for the main course. This Biryani is heaven, giving us an authentic flavour. This biryani is made with spices, and topped with Kaju, fried onions and coriander leaves. The quantity provided is good enough. Ambience:-5 Service:-4.5 value for money:-5