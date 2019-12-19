Moving To Hyderabad? You Might Want To Check These Co-Living Rooms

Planning to move to Hyderabad or just got a job in the city and don't know where to begin looking for homes? Living Quarter — a community living stay is apt for you. These stays are built on the concept of co-living where moving to a new city is easy with a buzzing community around you. In fact, Living Quarter is full of young working adults who are not limited to tech geeks but also filmmakers, artists, writers, and the like. Fixing even the most crucial everyday needs, all the stays offer services like a maid, handyman, WiFi, laundry, car parking and if you're wondering what's better, it's the fully furnished part.

While all the stays are beautiful, we're loving Buzz Quarters as it also comes with a lively hangout zone, gym, and a cafe. Its recreational area is home to some of the coolest events and artists meetups too. These well-maintained stays are designed with warm colours like yellows and oranges and the furniture is minimal but matches the interiors. Tiny quirks like paintings, succulents, and wall decor accents make these a Pinterest-worthy stay. If you're also looking for a cook, a few of their properties have that too. And all of this is within a budget of INR 10,000-14,000. Now, isn't that quite fetching?