Gachibowli

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Gachibowli

Casual Dining
image - IKEA
Casual Dining

IKEA

Sucker For Cheesecake? This Dessert Outlet Will Surely Amaze You!
Gachibowli
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pepper Trail
Fast Food Restaurants

Pepper Trail

Visit Pepper Trails For Authentic Keralite Cuisine In Gachibowli!
Gachibowli
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Noodle Bar
Fast Food Restaurants

Noodle Bar

Low On Cash? This Chinese Restaurant Has Got You Covered!
Gachibowli
Cafes
image - FabCafe
Cafes

FabCafe

Healthy Much? Fab Cafe Is Here As A Saviour!
Gachibowli
Cafes
image - Waffee & Co.
Cafes

Waffee & Co.

From Amazing Waffles To Yum Coffee, This Outlet Has It All!
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - Biryanis & More
Casual Dining

Biryanis & More

From Yum Biryani To Desserts, This Outlet In Gachibowli Is What You Need!
Gachibowli
Sweet Shops
image - Keshav Reddy Sweets
Sweet Shops

Keshav Reddy Sweets

This Sweet Corner Offers Yum Dahi Puris Which Is To Die For!
Gachibowli
Bars
image - La La Land
Bars

La La Land

Put On Your Party Shoes & Drop By This Bar For Good Food & Great Music!
Gachibowli
Dessert Parlours
image - Cream Stone
Dessert Parlours

Cream Stone

Nothing Beats The Natural Flavours At This Ice Cream Outlet!
Gachibowli
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Biggies Burger 'n' More
Fast Food Restaurants

Biggies Burger 'n' More

This Newbie In Gachibowli Serve Some Incredible Burgers, Drop By Now!
Gachibowli
Sweet Shops
image - Dadu's
Sweet Shops

Dadu's

This Sweet Shop Serves Some Amazing Vegetarians Delicacies!
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - Arabian Corner
Casual Dining

Arabian Corner

An Open Terrace With A Pretty Ambiance, This Place Serves Amazing Arabian Food In Town
Gachibowli
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Masala Republic
Fast Food Restaurants

Masala Republic

A Paradise For All The Vegetarians In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Chai Factory
Fast Food Restaurants

Chai Factory

Chai Factory For Its Vada Pav & Chai At Pocket-Friendly Prices!
Gachibowli
Clothing Stores
image - Ibadat
Clothing Stores

Ibadat

Collared Kurtas To Angrakha Dresses: Check Out This Store In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Hostels
image - Fresh Up
Hostels

Fresh Up

Traveling On A Budget To Hyderabad? Crash At This Dormitory In Gachibowli
Gachibowli
Food Stores
image - Plantarium
Food Stores

Plantarium

This Store In Gachibowli Is Hyderabad's First Vegan Store
Gachibowli
Spas
image - Isa Spa
Spas

Isa Spa

Back From Vacay? Give Your Skin Some Much Needed TLC At This Spa
Gachibowli
Classes & Workshops
image - Somasfit Taekwondo Martial Arts & Kickboxing Academy
Classes & Workshops

Somasfit Taekwondo Martial Arts & Kickboxing Academy

Taekwondo, MMA & Karate: Hop In To This Martial Arts Academy For A Stronger Body
Gachibowli
Casual Dining
image - Sardarji's Dhaba
Casual Dining

Sardarji's Dhaba

We're Heading To This Restaurant For Chicken Tikka Masala, Aloo Parantha & Lassi
Gachibowli
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Gachibowli?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE