Taekwondo, MMA & Karate: Hop In To This Martial Arts Academy For A Stronger Body

If you want to take a different route to fitness, try martial arts. Somasfit Martial Arts Academy in Hyderabad will not only teach you self defense but also make you mentally and physically strong. Try your hand at boxing, kickboxing, Taekwondo, Hapkido, Karate, and MMA.

Master Vikay Kumar, the founder of this place, has been practicing martial arts for 20 years now and holds a black belt in Taekwondo. Rest assured, you're under professional guidance. Want to achieve your body goals? Apart from weight loss, body toning, and flexibility — they also have cardio, HIIT, and endurance programs to make you stronger.

Fully airconditioned, equipped with the latest equipment, and provides one-on-one training, what else can we want, right? They've got two branches, one in Gachibowli and one in Manikonda, so head over to whatever is nearest to you.