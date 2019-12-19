We're Heading To This Restaurant For Chicken Tikka Masala, Aloo Parantha & Lassi

The fact that Sardarji's Dhaba makes traditional Punjabi food that makes you even lick your fingers is what makes it awesome. If comfort food is what you're seeking, make haste for lunch hour is their busiest and you might have to fight your way to find a table. But when you do, start your meal with Special Dahi Bhalla and move on to Chicken Seekh Kebab. Known for juicy kebabs, this iconic joint also makes mindblowing Mutton Galouti Kebab and Boti Kebab.

For the mains, we recommend the good old aloo parantha but if you are looking for an elaborate meal, go for Chicken Tikka Masala, Mutton Rogan Josh, Dal Makhni that you pair up with Chur Chur Naan or Masala Naan. Is your mouth-watering already? We know it. End your meal on a sweet note with an Ice Cream Sandwich or Bhatinda Lassi.