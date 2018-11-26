This Kashmiri Store In Gachibowli Is A Paradise For Budget Home Decor, Scented Candles & Carpets

Stone studded mirrors, bright carpets in violets and maroons, Pashmina shawls, and traditional Rajasthani jewellery — Indian Craft Gallery has everything handmade, antique and old school. Exporting products from all across India, but mainly from Kashmir and Rajasthan, this store has stunning crockery, cezveh (Turkish coffee pots) that are done up in traditional Arabic and Moroccan designs, stonework, and colour block patterns. We found vintage binoculars, jumbo metallic vases and dainty ceramic vases in two-toned colours along with wooden toys of animals and scooters that make for garden accessories. The chess sets of different sizes are made from wood, black metal and porcelain and are priced from INR 350 upwards. The tapestries here are a work of art and so are the cushion covers because they are hand-embroidered and a large number of them have gota patti work or elaborate zari. Adding a slice of royalty to our homes is made easy with printed crockery that has veiled maharanis and mahals handpainted on them.

The jewellery section ranges from budget (INR 300) to luxury statement pieces that will set you back at INR 10,000. They include wooden bangles, semi-precious neckpieces, jhumkas, and oxidised metal jewellery. If you're looking for kaftans or chikankari kurtas, this store has plenty of them in colours like violet, parrot green, bright red. Plus, the silk scarves have us hooked. The entire product range at the store begins at INR 250 and goes upto INR 10,000. The store owners are super helpful and guide you in picking the right stuff. So, don't be shy and have a chat with them to deck up your home.

