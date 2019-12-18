Somajiguda

Fast Food Restaurants
Swathi Tiffins

Rasam Idli To Set Dosa: Go For Brekkie At This Tiffin Centre In Somajiguda
Somajiguda
Spas
Somara Wellness & Beauty

Couple's Massage, Reflexology & Facials: This Spa Is Where You Should Hit Refresh
Somajiguda
Dessert Parlours
Dumont

With Unconventional & Offbeat Flavours! Check Out This Ice -Cream Parlour Asap
Somajiguda
Homestays
Necklace View Villa

Visiting Hyderabad With Your Fam? Plan Your Stay At This Villa In Somajiguda
Somajiguda
Hotels
Mercure Hyderabad KCP

Woah! Did You Know This Hotel Has Charlie Chaplin Themed Rooms?
Somajiguda
Cafes
Guilt Trip

Guilt Trip: A Cosy Place With A Variety Of Desserts
Somajiguda
Classes & Workshops
Macreats

This Block Printing Studio Hosts Workshops Every Sunday & You've Got To Go
Somajiguda
Cafes
Rocket Fuel Cafe

This New Place Is One The Coolest Cafes In Town
Somajiguda
Cafes
Ambitto

This Cafe In Somajiguda Is A Hidden Gem For Great Food At Pocket-Friendly Prices
Somajiguda
Other
Radhika Pitti Studio

This Design Studio Can Make You Harry Potter Or Lovely Themed Wedding Card Invitations
Somajiguda
Book Stores
Landmark Store

Pen Holders To Coffee Mugs: Quirk Up Your Work Desk With These Accessories Under INR 600
Somajiguda
Casual Dining
Verandah - The Park

Fancy A Lavish Dinner? Verandah, Park Hotel Has So Much To Offer!
Somajiguda
Lounges
Aqua - The Park

A Beautiful Poolside Dining Experience At Aqua
Somajiguda
Street Food
Katmandu Momos

Did You Know This Street Stall In Somajiguda Sells Momos At INR 60 Only?
Somajiguda
Fine Dining
Aish - The Park

Want To Eat Haleem 365 Days A Year Off A Silver Platter? We Know Just Where
Somajiguda
Casual Dining
The Arabian Village

This Newbie Serves Some Amazing Kebabs!
Sporting Goods Stores
Decathlon

Foldable Backpacks, Gloves, Swimwear? Drop By This Store To Fulfil Your Shopping List
Punjagutta
Movie Theatres
PVR 4DX

OMG! Hyderabad Gets Its First 4DX Theatre & We're Queuing Up With Popcorn
Punjagutta
Kitchen Supplies
Tupperware

Tupperware Opened Its Exclusive Store In Hyderabad & We're Hoarding Everything
Punjagutta
Department Stores
Miniso

Stationery, Toys, Gadgets, And More! This Place Is A Budget Paradise
Punjagutta
Clothing Stores
Lifestyle

Shopaholics, This New Outlet Of Lifestyle Has Quirky Summer Dresses & Tops
Punjagutta
Clothing Stores
Max Fashion

Pick All Things Breezy & Bright For Your Summer Wardrobe From This Store In Erra Manzil
Punjagutta
Clothing Stores
Marks & Spencer

Feminine Formals & Comfy Casuals: Check Out This British Clothing Brand To Ace Your OOTDs
Punjagutta
Clothing Stores
Zudio

Don't Think We Can Get Over This Budget Store! Shop For Beautiful Kurtas At INR 299 Upwards
Punjagutta
Department Stores
Miniso

Stationery, Toys, Gadgets, And More! This Place Is A Budget Paradise
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
Pizzetto

DIY Pizza & Pasta: Stop By This Pizza Place In Irrum Manzil
Punjagutta
Fast Food Restaurants
InChinese

Love Chinese Cuisine? Head Straight To This Place That Serves Good Food At A Good Price
Punjagutta
Hostels
Bonjour Hostel - Backpackers Inn

This Backpackers Hostel Makes For A Great Staycation & You Get To Meet People From Diverse Backgrounds
Hyderabad
Toy Stores
Kids Station

Minion Suitcases, Quirky Outfits, Crazy Toys: Your Kiddo Is Gonna Love This Store In Jubilee Hills
Jubilee Hills
Malls
Hyderabad Central

Hyderabad Central In Punjagutta Now Has A Small But Crazy Good Food Court
Punjagutta
Yoga Studios
Leaf Yoga Village

No Time To Hit The Gym? This Yoga Studio Will Help You Do Yoga At Home Virtually
Punjagutta
Fine Dining
Cayenne

Take Your Family To Cayenne & Relish The Amazing Buffet Spread
Clothing Stores
The HLabel

Blow Up Your Salary On Whacky Blouses & Ikat Lehengas At This Punjagutta Boutique
Punjagutta
Clothing Stores
Splash

Ladies, We Found Awesome Party Outfits Under INR 2,000 At This Store In Begumpet
Begumpet
Book Stores
Himalaya Book World

Comic Books, Paints & Games: We Want To Hoard Everything From This Store In Punjagutta
Punjagutta
