This Block Printing Studio Hosts Workshops Every Sunday & You've Got To Go

Taking you through the world of block printing, Macreat's workshops offer an insightful glimpse into sustainable techniques. It was founded by Abhishek who hails from a family that has been into the art of colour blocking for over 40 years. After dabbling in diverse careers, he quit his job, backpacked through Bhutan, and figured that he wanted to challenge his creative intellect. That's when he floated Macreats. Although Macreats handles sizeable orders, you can head to their studio over Sundays to learn traditional art forms like shibori, block printing. Interested in home furnishing? Go beyond clothing and do up your home (sustainably so, if we may add) after learning a trick or two here. From a massive collection of wooden blocks, pick the patterns that you fancy, and then you'll be taken through the folding techniques. Dip (and dab) and start making stunning patterns.

But that's just not it — throughout the workshop, you'll learn various new things such as setting up the printing tables, prepping the print paste, folding the fabric for achieving the desired pattern to basics of colour theory and block selection. Of course, there's more! But why learn about them here when you can hit up the studio and pick a new skill. The block printing workshop happens from 10am-2pm at INR 1,800 while the shibori one is conducted at 2pm-6pm at INR 1,500 (but if you plan to learn both, the fee is around INR 3,000). This is a fam-run studio and you're sure going to feel at home and make new friends.