This Design Studio Can Make You Harry Potter Or Lovely Themed Wedding Card Invitations

Your wedding is a few weeks away, and you want your wedding invitations and digital cards personalised. That has always been a part of your dream wedding. And now if you are wondering where to get them done, turn to Radhika Pitti Studio where she and her team of pro-designers are sure to spin something awesome for you. Never shying away from experimenting, the studio specialises in a wide range of personalised wedding stationery and invitations using materials like paper, fun pop-ups, wood, and even metallic sheets. If you notice their creations, florals, motifs, traditional elements and colours that jump right at you are a common sight. But don't let that stop you from asking something that is more you, because if you want a wedding with Minions on your cards or a Batman and Catwoman, you shall have it. The studio can craft these pieces in 3-10 days and each piece is priced at INR 150-2,000 (depending on the quality, print technique, and any additional gifts).

Of late, the studio has been experimenting with laser cut designs and animated video invitations too, so if you're someone who is keen on super snazzy digital cards, you know what to do.