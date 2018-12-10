Bikers, Grab Your Keys & Helmet To Go On A Long Drive To These Destinations

A drive to Warangal is almost like stepping into the territory of an olde worlde charm. On your way, you'll encounter Bhongir Fort, Yadagirigutta, and finally, reach Warangal which was established in 1163. If you’re someone who loves to explore dilapidated ruins, forts, and temples with intriguing art, Warangal must top your list. We recommend you hit the highway (NH163 and Google Maps has all the deets) from Hyderabad by the sunrise hour because watching the sun engulf the sky in its orange glory with forts and hillocks in the background is something you shouldn’t miss. But always go a little beyond Warangal on the national highway only to check out Pakhal Lake, Bhadrakali Kali, Ursu Gutta — a tiny village. These are full of green farms too.

