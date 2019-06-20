Gazebo has been around for a while but with the new management, it has taken a new turn and is serving some amazing pocket-friendly buffet. Their food has greatly improved and service stands apart!! Try their amazing tandoori chicken, mutton biryani and yummy desserts.
Looking For A Pocket Friendly Buffet Around Banjarahills? Head To Gazebo!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Minor improvement in flavours and Ambience
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
