Looking For A Pocket Friendly Buffet Around Banjarahills? Head To Gazebo!

Casual Dining

Gazebo

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Q Mart Building, 4th Floor, Road 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Gazebo has been around for a while but with the new management, it has taken a new turn and is serving some amazing pocket-friendly buffet. Their food has greatly improved and service stands apart!! Try their amazing tandoori chicken, mutton biryani and yummy desserts.

What Could Be Better?

Minor improvement in flavours and Ambience

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

