Looking For A Sunday Brunch? This Place Promises Perfect Dinning With A Spectacular View!

Recently visited Fusion 9 with friends for a Sunday Brunch. Situated on the fifth floor of Inorbit Mall, Fusion 9 holds the honour of best dining with a phenomenal view. It is huge within and outside seating area having enormous space to accommodate 50-60 people and more at a time. Fusion 9 comes with a variety of different cuisines and group-friendly dining. The buffer here is rich in versatility, you get a lot of option to choose from. The entrance comprises of a huge table full of appetizers, salads, bread and other confectionery. Followed by the seating areas, the place also has a bar which serves nice cocktails and drinks. The outdoor seating has a pleasant ambience, so does the inside. The interiors are profoundly attractive and lit up the mood. Coming the Brunch Buffet, it comprises of dishes served at your table, soups. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, condiments, sandwiches and mini burgers, pizzas, live counters, live Mongolian counter, buffet lunch and dessert counter. Among the Starters which are served at the table consists ofVeg croquettes, Veg Manchurian, Hariyali paneer tikka, Tandoori chicken, Chicken pakoda, Batter fried fish in hot garlic sauce. In these, the best picks are the fish and the tandoori chicken. Spectacular! They have a live counter for Dosa and Uthappam. Loved it. You can get freshly prepared Dosa served with two types of chutneys. Coming to the lunch buffet counter, it has many specimens for veg and non-veg. For veg starts with veg lasagna, Ratatouille, Paneer do pyaza, Aloo matar, Bhindi Jaipuri, Veg Pulao, Sambar and steam rice. For non-veg, there are Grilled fish, Roasted chicken, Mutton saagwala, Lucknowi chicken biryani. These all are accompanied by curd rice, curd, papad, pickles, naan, roti and parathas. Lastly, the dessert counter has mini mousses, various pastries, fresh-cut fruits and gulab jamun. Coming to the drinks, the cocktails served here were quite decent, but a few needed improvement. Same with the mocktails, some were refreshing and others were average in taste. Overall this place holds the best choice for buffet options. Dinning with a beautiful view, with exquisite food and company, calls for a rush here. Most recommended. Happy Eating 🙂