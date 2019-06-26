Looking For Authentic Telugu cuisine? Krishnapatnam Is The Place For You

When you have too much of Chinese, Thai, Mughlai and Arabic food and finally crave for some home food, if you are a Telugu person, Andhra food is your comfort food for sure. Krishnapatnam a new place serving Telugu some great food is now in the heart of the city amidst the pubs of the town. Right on road number 36 jubilee hills. AMBIENCE (5/5): As soon as you enter the place, you can feel the traditional vibes but done-up through modern designs. Interesting isn't it? The furnitures are a mix of colourfull seating, to some of them with leather seating. It was a wonderful experience seating on the swing and have my meal. The walls are beautifully done with traditional yet modern paintings and if you looking for some privacy then there is an area which you would definitely go for, which is cosy and secluded in a corner with beautifully done walls around. Food And Beverages (4/5): Soups: We started off with soups and two soups Kerala style mutton soup and chicken soup were served to us. Both the soups were Indian versions and are called shorbas. Chicken soup was decent with nice Indian flavours coming through. The mutton soup though did not appeal to my palate as it did not have any prominent mutton flavours, also lacked mutton chunks and was just tangy. This could be improved upon. Mocktails: In mocktails, we tried virgin mary which was totally disappointing. The drink was sour and nothing like a refreshing one. It was a non-alcoholic version of bloody mary and had tomato juice,Tobasco sauce. My favorite was cranberry cooler which was perfect with nice flavours of cranberry, grenadine and lemon juice. Next was sherleys temple. It was an average drink with grenadine, lemon juice, ginger ale and soda. Felt like drinking tonic water. Yellow jacket was a good one with orange juice, pineapple juice and grenadine. Grenadine is a non-alcoholic syrup which is red colour and tart and sweet in taste and added in mocktails in case you are wondering. Virgin mojito, the classic one can never go wrong and it was as refreshing as it should be. My pick for drinks will be cranberry cooler, yellow jacket and virgin mojito. Starters : Andhra Chilli Chicken: In starters, we had Andhra chilli chicken. Don't be misguided by the term chilli chicken. It was nowhere near the Oriental style. It was prepared with a pure mix of Indian spices and the colour of it came so well. Would have loved if the spice (chilli) was a bit nonetheless it was a good dish. Korameenu Fish: Next was Korameenu fish fry which is a famous fish in Andhra and Telangana. The fish was coated with batter and fried and served with some raw onion rings, lemon and fried chillis. It's a dish which will go very well with alcoholic beverages too. Pacchimirchi gongura mamsam vepudu: This could be called my favourite of all. It was mutton fried with raw chillies and kenaf leaves ! The taste of it was tangy and spicy and I just loved it. It was the most liked dish on our table. Served with cabbage leaves all around, the presentation looked good. Konaseema mamsam vepudu: Another mutton dish with perfect use of Indian spices. The mutton was juicy and tender and absolutely delicious in taste. Royala vedupu: This was prawns dish and absolutely favourite for prawn lovers. Me not being a prawn lover makes me the wrong person to review it. Though when you can see the dish entirely empty on your table by others, you can understand how good the dish was. Muryaka kodi vepudu: another preparation of chicken and was cooked really well and had a slight tint of sweetness to cut the spiciness. The best part of the presentation is, all dishes were served in a banana leaf which brings out the theme of the place so well. Main course: Coming to the main course we tried the chettinad chicken. The Chettinad chicken was different from the usual preparation and had gongura leaves coz it had the green colour but I absolutely loved this one. In maincourses, this was my fav. Then we tried Telangana mutton curry. This dish was also pretty decent and I have no complaints in the preparation or the mutton quality.next was keema biryani, and this was a fresh twist to the normal dum biryani we have. The minced keema with rice was amazing in taste. We also tried kodi vepulu pulao which was a disappointment. It felt like eating lemon rice with chicken gravy. This preparation could be worked upon too! Desserts: In desserts, we had the chana toast and malai sandwich. Chana toast was a scrumptious one but seemed like dish sizing was a bit too less for the cost. It had chena sweet as the base soaked on saffron milk and was topped with saffron milk and pistas and nuts. Malai sandwich was another surprise. It was also made of chena and two or three pieces joined together like a sandwich and topped with rose milk and nuts. I liked the whole concept and their food was amazing. The interiors and decors took my heart right away. If you are on a lookout for some authentic Andhra food then go ahead and try this place out.