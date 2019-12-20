This Vegetarian Restaurant Offers Yum North Indian Delights!

Ambience - So this place called Aamantran Pure Veg which is a theme-based restaurant which is designed in the jail format. We were at the Banjara hills branch recently and had an amazing time with friends. The best part of this place is that it serves only vegetarian food and is a complete getaway for veg people. The other branch is situated at Himayath nagar. Food - So we had some amazing starters as well as the main course. Soups, * Tom kha soup- We had this soup which was made from coconut cream and the veggies. Appetizers, * Golden corn- Golden corn was one of the good starters which we had at this place. * Dahi ke shole- Dahi ke shole is a thing which I personally did not like. I would say no this. * Momos - The momos were ok in taste and can try once. * Live grill- Paneer, Potatoes, Malai Broccoli, Sheekh kebab and Pineapple All the veggies are threaded to a grill and then served. I liked the paneer and the sheekh kebab in the live grill. Mocktails, * Blue lagoon * Strawberry margarita * Guava mojito * Cranberry mojito Among the mocktails, I liked the Blue lagoon and the cranberry mojito. Main Course, Indian: * Rotis - We have ordered the assorted roti basket which had all the rotis available like butter naan, garlic naan and more. *Paneer patiyala - The best part of the meal was the roti and the curries. The paneer patiyala was one of the best paneer curries we ever had. * Shaam savera kofta - The kofta curry was good in taste. * Paneer tikka biryani - The biryani could be improved in taste and the paneer tikka was perfectly cooked. Italian: * Lasagna- Lasagna is a sheet type of pasta which is served in the form of cake. The cheese is stuffed between the layers of lasagna and then served along with the cherry tomato on the top. * Cannelloni- Cannelloni is a type of pasta which is cylindrical in shape. This pasta is similar to lasagna. This pasta has stuffing inside it. And then baked and served with cheese as a topping. Desserts, * Baked rasgulla - The baked rasgulla was similar to the ras malai. But the texture and everything was good. Staff and service - The staff over here are friendly and the service was ok. Overall our experience was ok visiting this place.