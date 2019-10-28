For Creamy Maggi & Milkshakes, Check Out This Place In Sainikpuri

If you are done with soda-based drinks, iced teas, and other coolers? Look out for freak shakes of The London Shakes in Sainikpuri. They have three variants in this – chocolate, strawberry, and kulfi. But apart from these, they also have other shakes like Cashew Chips, Rose Rabri, Boomer Blast, among others. Complimenting the shakes, they have some comfort food too. You can find pizzas, sandwiches, garlic bread, and a list of options in Maggi. We started with Creamy Maggi, followed by a white sauce pasta and Choco Loaded Freak Shake. It all costed under INR 500 which was a good deal. Plus, the taste deserves a thumbs up. Talking about the structure and ambience, well it is a compact café but has all Joey vibes.