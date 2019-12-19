With Delicious Food & Fried Prawns Which Are To Die For! Pop By This Place

If given a choice, I can live my entire life on a deserted island, under a coconut tree, eating Prawns. F3 Café & Bistro, new place in town and another Brilliant Café in Sainikpuri. Slowly this area is growing up with many Cafe's, Restaurants and Ice cream parlours. A beautiful and Romantic place with Greenery, Indoor and outdoor seating with Amazing lighting. A food Here here was exquisite, sharing my favourite Loose Fried Prawns from this place. I loved the coating, well seasoned, crispy and served very hot. Tossed with Minced Garlic, Dried Red Chillies and Spring onions for spice flavour. Loved it. It was served along with a dip which was good as well. Would recommend seafood lovers. Ratings: 4.5/5 Price: 300/-