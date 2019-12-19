Turtles, Flowers & Singing Birds: This Park In Jubilee Hills Is Right Out Of A Picture Book

There's a serene park with a pond in the heart of the city's prime area. Tucked away in MLA Colony in Jubilee Hills, Lotus pond is a peaceful park with lush green trees, lots of fish, turtles, and ducks. With a 1.2 kilometer walking track, this place is perfect to have a relaxing stroll after a busy, hectic workday with your favorite musical notes. (Stairway To Heaven by Led Zeppelin is what we'd say). At this park, there's also a wooden house with benches to sit on and enjoy the view from a-top. We're thinking lots of pictures to glam up our Insta feeds, are you? Home to more than 20 species of birds like Pied Kingfisher, White Wagtail, Common Coot, Sunbirds, etc, spot a few exotic birds and see how lucky you get. Come on now, get your music on and take a walk at this picturesque park to catch some fresh air.

