Louis Vuitton, Armani & Diesel: This Outlet Imports Branded Men’s Clothes

Men, whether you’re looking for branded outfits to wear to dates with bae or to rock at your office — you won’t be disappointed by turning to Initial F. Housing Ralph Lauren shirts, Armani Jeans, belts from Diesel, Dolce & Gabbana, and caps from Louis Vuitton among various other high-end brands, this store is setting new fashion goals for men. They have accessories like shoes, bags, and perfumes from luxe brands too. That’s not even the best part; it is that they are sold at discounted prices throughout the year. You could score an Abercrombie & Fitch shirt for as low as INR 1,500, while other brands see the prices going upwards. The stock is imported from factory outlets in Turkey, Hong Kong, and Vietnam and the quality is that of international standards. The store is owned by Niranjan Devenini, who has previously styled many celebrities in Tollywood. So, interact with him and find clothes that suit your personality, body, and style.