The chocolate cake at Ohri's Eatmor is warm, gooey, and definitely rich in taste. It’s named Lava Lava on the menu, which according to me is pretty fun and quirky. What makes it more desirable is the scoop of vanilla ice cream served with it. The cake is freshly baked and is absolutely insta-worthy. However, taking that perfect shot needs a lot of self-control, which I clearly lacked. Another thing which pulls me back to this place is their staff; they are really friendly and welcoming. Also, the service is super fast and satisfactory. If you are searching for something savoury, then you should definitely try their french fries, and some good old fish and chips.
Satiate Your Craving For Cakes & Ice Cream At This Dessert Parlour
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
While they offer a few more southern delicacies on another floor, it would be great if they could serve those on the same floor.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Family and Bae
