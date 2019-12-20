GOT Themes To Neon Themes: This Company Has All Kinds Of Photo Booths

Photographs are vital for any event — parties or weddings. But how often do we get bogged down to find no proper backdrops for our pictures? Lume Inc Photobooth — a Hyderabad-based photo booth service is here to fix our picture obsession. Lume Inc is an exquisite photo-booth service that provides backdrops and props for weddings, parties, and corporate events.

They have over 25 themes, that include Gatsby, 90’s, Christmas, Halloween, and you get the drift. The concepts are unique (say hello to all things bright and cheerful); themes are designed to suit your occasion the best. You get to choose different packages for different prices — Lite, Thunder or Zeus. They also have custom made souvenirs or backdrops. Ask them for it, when you are booking and they will be glad to help. And while you are at it, why not have a GOT themed wedding or a Mythical, enchanted, romantic setup for your first-anniversary party? Oh, we are already obsessed!

