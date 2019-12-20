Terrace Pool, Spa, Patios & Gym: This Luxurious 2BHK In Gachibowli Is Loaded With Amenities

Planning to stay in Hyderabad in style? Well, your vacay couldn't get better than this. Located on the Golf Edge road near ISB, this Luxury 2BHK is no less than an A-list house. Coming down with your fam? There is a children's playground and spa to keep you relaxed and the kids entertained. What fancies us is their terrace pool where can you can catch breathtaking cityscapes.

Spacious rooms with contemporary decor like sofas, wooden beds, wall decor, a stocked up kitchen, and patios — this house will make you feel cosy and become your home away from home. Did we mention they also have an indoor pool where you can beat the heat and take a plunge, and a gym to sweat it off?