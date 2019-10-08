Luxurious Dining Clubbed With Reasonable Pricing. Head To Serene Cafe Now!

A luxurious and paisa wasool experience. The essence of Serefe lies in a beautiful presentation and delicious tasting food and cocktails. You could book this place for parties, private events etc. There was not a single dish I would want to criticize. They have a wonderful collection of Malts. The ambience is done up so well that it gives you a luxurious feel without having to visit a 5star property. We started with an extremely elaborate menu consisting of four veg starters And non-veg starters followed by four main course items and Maureen non-veg main course items. My favourites were the lamb chops which were beautifully marinated and extremely tender. Among the veg items the lotus stem was delicious and so was the Balsamic Soy marinated mushrooms in a filo pastry. This place is definitely a place where you can have a super romantic dinner it has a wonderful vibe which song is playing in the background they also have this place is definitely a place where you can have a super romantic dinner it has a wonderful vibe with songs playing in the background they also have an outdoor section. Talking about food again, if you are a salaried person then The roasted squash and arugula salad is the perfect dish for you. Light and delicious. From the main course, the highlights were the lamb chops from the non-veg section and the web section were green Thai curry and grilled Cottage cheese. The sorted vegetables and the mashed potatoes served alongside were super delicious and the mashed potatoes were creamy and took the decision to another level. Moving on to the deserts, The white and dark chocolate mousse and the pink champagne Kate were both rich and marked the essence of luxury. Both the desserts were heavy yet so tasty that we couldn’t stop eating. All in all, there was nothing to complain. The service is impeccable and the servers know their food in and out. All in all this place was just beautiful and so was my experience!