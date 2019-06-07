A Small Food Joint Serving A Variety Of Maggie

Street Food

AM-PM Food Court

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

HIG/A-21, Opp. DLF Towers, APHB Colony, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

AM-PM Maggie point has a solution for all your Maggie cravings. A small food joint serving different varieties of Maggie from years. Their Maggie's are unique in taste and addictive too. Their vegetable fried Maggie is a must try at this place. If you haven't already been to this place then I think you should pay a visit.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets.

