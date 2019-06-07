AM-PM Maggie point has a solution for all your Maggie cravings. A small food joint serving different varieties of Maggie from years. Their Maggie's are unique in taste and addictive too. Their vegetable fried Maggie is a must try at this place. If you haven't already been to this place then I think you should pay a visit.
A Small Food Joint Serving A Variety Of Maggie
Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets.
