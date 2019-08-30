Maguro: The Latest Entrants In The Pan Asian Restaurants With A Promising Menu

Though the crowd has been accepting the Pan Asian delicacies, many are still not open to the authentic flavours but that can only change with time. Maguro is one of the youngest entrants in the Pan Asian restaurants and definitely has a promising menu. Located in Jubilee Hills the restaurant has been designed in a beautiful way keeping the city crowd in mind. They have two types of seating available, the traditional low seating and the regular table one. The best part about this place is the flow of natural light which makes it an ideal spot for that luncheon where you want to take good pictures! The walls are decked up with beautiful paintings and each table has a small plant kept on it. And they also have chopsticks! The menu is decently priced given to the quality of food being served. The staff here is well trained and definitely knows the dishes being served. Maguro should definitely be on your list of places to be visited for authentic Pan Asian delicacies.