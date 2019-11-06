There's A New Asian Restaurant In Jubilee Hills That You've Got To Eat At

A meal at Maguro is almost like you are tucking into comfort food in the comfort of your home. This new restaurant in Film Nagar serves up authentic Asian delicacies. The ambience is kept minimal but we love the seating on the floor — a traditional Japanese style of seating. You can take your pick between this or the well-laid out tables. Take in the aroma wafting from the kitchen and if you cannot figure out where to start, have a conversation with the staff (super friendly). We started our meal with a Burnt Garlic Soup. This clear soup comes with mini chicken dim sums and mushroom, and we recommend you start your meal with this. Up next, we asked for Asparagus Dim Sum — plain ol' comfort dish. And moved on to California Maki — this is an 8-piece sushi plate and we love how the cream cheese complimented the shitake. For the main course, we asked for a Nasi Goreng with prawns and chicken. Easily one of the best Nasi Goreng in the city, the portion size is also huge and can be shared between two. End your meal with a Caramel Pudding.