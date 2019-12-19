Bomberry Outlet In Jubilee Hills, Drop By Now!

Bomberry: The place is a small outlet with Mahabaleshwar theme. Interior was elegant and fancy both at the same time. The place has a vast menu on short bites and fresh fruit dessert items, as said before the place is based on the theme Mahabaleshwar. The strawberry is the most dominant item there. Their Fresh strawberry cream, Fresh custard apple cream is to die for. Also, try their Nutella Strawberry Sandwich & Berrilicous Smoothie Bowl, these are their signature items from the menu. We also tried various items from the menu, the list is as follows: • Two-Faced Crostini • Mahabaleshwar Cheese Club Sandwich • Exotic veg pesto panini • Cheese Bombardment Sandwich • Mexican Corn • Corn Pakoda • Strawberry Nutella Sandwich • Strawberry Cream • Custard apple Cream • Coffee Cream • Dry fruit Cream • Berrilicious Smoothie Bowl Food-4/5 Service-4/5 Ambience-4/5