We Cannot Get Over The Pav Bhaji & Dahi Puri At This Chaat Joint In Sanath Nagar

Now, this might be the season for not ODing on street food, but Maheshwari Chaat with make you think otherwise. This chaat joint has been around for 20 years and yet it's a hidden gem. Without comprising on hygiene, these folks use mineral water only and it's an FSSAI certified eatery. This is a tiny stall with two outlets: one at Sanath Nagar and the other right outside Krishna Kanth Park. Two things that you have to try here - Dahi Puri and Pav Bhaji. The flavours are on point and if you are someone who enjoys buttery good pav and spicy bhaji, this is your thing. Plus, the costs are super low (literally the same as the bandi prices). Say what?