Tanjore Paintings & Regal Artifacts: This Handicrafts Store Is A Decor-Lover's Dream

Whether you're looking for a lavish gift or decor to doll up your home, nothing can match the charm of handicrafts and collectibles. No, you don't have to dig up lost treasures, Mangalam Handicrafts in Banjara Hills is where you can find all that and more. A three-story building that looks like a traditional home, you will be welcomed by masks on the wall, idols, and figurines. Brass, wood, marble — all the artefacts are sourced directly from artists who create intricate masterpieces all around the country. Catering to an elite clientele from 16 years, you can imagine how regal their collection is. We spotted stunning Buddha, elephants, and other animal figurines made of brass and marble with stonework. If you're looking for something with a vintage finish as a tabletop, they have vintage cars made of brass, Tibetan bowls, antique pots among many others. If vases fill the little corners of your room, you'll be spoilt for choice with their stonework-vases. Now we can't literally tell you about all the amusing artefacts they have, but do they have a marble collection that includes a marble chess set, jewellery boxes, miniature Taj Mahal, etc which can make for great souvenirs too. Artefacts aside, you can check out Kashmiri carpets and rugs, teak wood furniture, paintings, pearl and gemstone jewellery, etc. Thinking of logistics? Well, you'll be happy to know that they ship PAN India and overseas. You know what that means, surprise your clan aborad with something desi. The price range here starts at INR 300 and goes up to one lakh upwards.