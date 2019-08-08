Thread Bangles To Glass Bangles: Grab Everything Under INR 199 At This Bangle Store

Maniyar Bangles Store

Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur, Hyderabad
4.5

Sarath City Capital Mall, Forest Department Colony, Kondapur, Hyderabad

Whether you are planning to rock an elegant lehenga or a simple kurta, accessories are a must. And what can be better than a store full of bangles? Tucked away in The Bazaar section of Sarath City Capital Mall, Maniyar Bangles Store is bangles haven. Everything is priced under INR 199. One look at their thread bangles and we're sold! The store has stocked up on a fine range of glass bangles, and metal bangles. But if you're into something more fusion like handpainted bangles or kadas, they've got those too. Special occasion coming up? Metal bangles with kundans and stones are fit for an elaborate affair. Plus, they've got lac bangles too. Sounds like a dream, doesn't it?

Under ₹500

