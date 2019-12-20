Spotted On Celebrities, We Love The Ethnic Collection Of This 20-Year-Old Desi Brand

Now that Virat Kohli has added all the coolness to this 20-year-old brand, Manyavar easily comes to a man's rescue whenever he is looking for something desi. We love how it houses simple kurta shirts (INR 1,500 upwards), ethnic jackets (INR 2,500 upwards) in brocade, Benaras Silk, and even Kalamkari. The kurta-jacket sets (priced INR 5,000 and upwards) are quite stunning but if grandiosity is what you demand, you shall have them in the form of sherwanis (priced INR 10,000 upwards). With pearls, zardosi, and stonework, these will create all the stir on the D-day. Have a special occasion coming up? You know where to go now!

