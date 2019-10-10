St+Art Is Hosting Curated Tours In Maqtha Art District On Sundays

Tucked inside Khairatabad, the warren lanes of MS Maqtha Art District proudly hold the street art scene in Hyderabad. St+art India, a not for profit organisation, is responsible for giving a visual identity to what was otherwise an ordinary locality. And now, it's hosting curated tours of this art district on Sundays where we'll be offered not just glimpses and insights into a global street art movement, but also the historical aspects of these locations. Plus, there will be plenty of stories about what went into the making of these murals and projects. Can't wait? Sign up already!