St+Art Is Hosting Curated Tours In Maqtha Art District On Sundays

img-gallery-featured

Curated Tour at Maqta Art District

₹ 500 upwards

Thu - Sun | 10 Oct, 2019 - 29 Mar, 2020

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
MS Maqtha Art District

Address: Phase 1, Khairatabad, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What's Happening

Tucked inside Khairatabad, the warren lanes of MS Maqtha Art District proudly hold the street art scene in Hyderabad. St+art India, a not for profit organisation, is responsible for giving a visual identity to what was otherwise an ordinary locality. And now, it's hosting curated tours of this art district on Sundays where we'll be offered not just glimpses and insights into a global street art movement, but also the historical aspects of these locations. Plus, there will be plenty of stories about what went into the making of these murals and projects. Can't wait? Sign up already! 

How's The Venue

When it comes to the street art scene in the city, Maqtha is arguably the best out there. 

Price

₹500 upwards

Curated Tour at Maqta Art District

₹ 500 upwards

Thu - Sun | 10 Oct, 2019 - 29 Mar, 2020

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

twotone-location_on-24px
MS Maqtha Art District

Address: Phase 1, Khairatabad, Hyderabad

image-map-default