This Store Has Beautiful Sequinned & Embroidered Juttis

Ladies, surely this piece of news will excite you. M.A.R Enterprises (I mean what's in a name) is a footwear store in Old City that'll make all your jutti dreams come true. Yup, no kidding. If you've been eyeing all those pictures of Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor's juttis, this store will offer you something nearly similar. Whether you love sequinned juttis or embroidered ones, you can score several beauties here. The best part is that if you're looking for footwear to twin with bae, you can grab mojris or even Kolhapuri chappal. The price range at the store begins at INR 350, but we recommend bargaining for the best price.