There's A New Vegetarian Restaurant In Hyderabad & We're Digging Its Fusion Menu

Fancy lighting, sleek interiors, and a unique menu — there's a new vegetarian restaurant in Himayathnagar and we're stoked! Owned by Dadus Group, Masala Republic is the new and improved version of Purani Dilli. This beautifully done up restaurant has two floors, one for chaat and the other for proper dining. We found their menu to be quite interesting, and rightly so because their chaat menu had fusion dishes like ABC (American Bhaji Chili), Nitro Smoked Paan Aur Palak Ki Chaat, London Wala Upma. We decided to feast on their four-course meal and made our way upstairs. They've got a small outdoor seating section lit with lights on the ceiling complimenting the view apart from a big indoor seating area. We dug right into the menu and ordered Tandoori Corn Methi Malai, Paneer Panch Mirch, Punch Phoran, Boti N Roti, Chili Cheese Kulcha, and Mixed Herb Malai Kulcha. All the items were served hot and were the right amount of spicy. The paneer and corn dishes were cooking to perfection and were served with green chutney which complimented the dishes. We were excited to try the vegetarian version of boti and we weren't disappointed. To end the meal on a sweet note, we went all out and ordered Blueberry Kalakand Desi Cream and Kunafa Chukandar Halwa Saffron Milk Cream. The desserts tasted as exotic as their names and we're definitely going back again for more sweetness.