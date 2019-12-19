Have You Checked Out This Bollywood Themed Restaurant In Banjara Hills Yet?

On those days when our stomach rumbles for food, we find ourselves going back to this restaurant. Lost amidst the many buildings of Banjara Hills, Mashaal is a Bollywood themed restaurant with interiors that'll instantly calm you down. And when we say Bollywood, we don't mean the current generation of Bollywood. Decked on the walls to make us nostalgic are posters and frames of all the popular movies from the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s like Naya Zamana, Sholay, Devdas, Mashaal, etc.

Pick a table and sit down to the soothing tunes from old Bollywood movies and let the pictures of yesteryear's actors be a conversation starter. This place isn't as hoity-toity as other restaurants in the area but don't let that fool you even for a minute. If you're a fan of Lucknowi, Hyderabadi, Mughlai, and North Indian food, grab that menu and order away. Mushroom Moti Kebab, Paneer Da Tikka, Murgh Afghani, and Ghost Achari — you'll come back for their authentic flavours. And what's the best part? You don't have to pay a bomb to feast on a good meal. Call your gang, go on a date or take your fam out to this restaurant and let us know what you liked about it.

