Massive New Place In Town With Killer Food!

I visited Broadway The Brewery for a tasting session. The ambience attracted me a lot. It’s really massive! You will find a perfect place to hang out. It has indoor, outdoor seating. When it comes to food we ordered - Strawberry fields - 4/5 Chole battore Bombe - 5/5 (Must try) Cigar rolls - 5/5 Veg and Cheese Sandwich - 4.5/5 Panner tikka pizza - 5/5 (The best pizza I ever had) Mutter Panner Combo - 5/5 (Tasty as well) Mocktails were really good. We tried all of them from the menu except iced tea. All were good - 4.5/5 except Virgin Mojito (as it had lots of ice) Desserts were really good. Must try - Red Velvet cake, Chocolate cake, Pannacotta. They had a huge menu. I have never seen a 14-page menu just for food.