MAX has opened an outlet in Next Galleria Mall, Erra Manzil (or Irrum Manzil). And honestly, MAX tries to bring its A-game whenever it opens a new store, and that's why we're banking on this one for our summer wear shopping. From spaghettis to bottoms, keep it cool and casual.
Pick All Things Breezy & Bright For Your Summer Wardrobe From This Store In Erra Manzil
- Upwards: ₹ 200
- Available Online
Great For
Orange Peplum Spaghetti Top - INR 699
Frills and florals can never go out of style and if you think so too, check out this peplum spaghetti top. It's bright orange and can be paired with denim or pants.
Striped Spaghetti Top - INR 599
Gotta love cotton spaghetti tops this season. Even better, if they come in stripes. This top is our next pick and it comes in two other colours too.
Denim Dungaree - INR 1,299
You cannot walk out of the store without grabbing this dungaree. Pair it with a plain T-shirt or a light coloured crop top — Instagram OOTD sorted.
Blue Embroidered Scarf - INR 499
Not in the mood to play dress up? Wrap yourself in this lovely scarf and you're all set for the day. While this one is priced at INR 499, there are lots of other scarves that are priced at INR 299 upwards.
Kurta With Tasseled Pockets - INR 999
Printed Palazzo Pants - INR 799
Planning to ditch those body-hugging denim? These printed blue palazzo pants are your saviour. They've got these in plenty of colours for you to choose from.
Blue Peplum Kurta - INR 399
Looking for something simpler? This Blue Peplum Kurta with pleats should do it for you. Plus, at INR 399, it really cannot get better than this.
Off White Kurta - INR 1,199
Pink Maxi Dress - INR 1,499
Easy, breezy, and every bit lovely, this maxi dress is totally scoring high. Whether it's a date or a brunch, you can wear this one in style.
Peach Sandals - INR 1,199
You've got to pick this pair of peach sandals that'll go perfectly well with your denim, dresses, and kurtas. We love those curved edges, and can't wait to wear them already.
- Upwards: ₹ 200
- Available Online
Comments (0)