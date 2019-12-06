Get A Desi Outfit Stitched At This Fabric Store That Doubles Up As A Designer Studio

This store was a tough search but we're glad we stumbled across Meera Designs in Nagarjuna Hills. Located inside an old bungalow that resonated old world charm, this fabric store doubles as a designer studio. Cotton, silk, Pochampally, pashmina, and more — they've got material with mirror work, embroidery, and tribal prints on them apt for stitching dresses, lehengas, blouses, gowns, and kurtas. But hey, you don't have to go looking for a tailor because they have skilled masters in-house. They'll work on the outfit idea you have and you can also talk to them for the latest designs and inspiration. They specialise in designer lehengas, dresses, and blouses which works out well for the wedding season. They don't believe in replicating designs to maintain the uniqueness of the outfit. What we're trying to say is, no two outfits stitched there will be the same. You can buy the fabric there or get your own, the stitching charges start from INR 1,000.