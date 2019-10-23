5X Happiness, I am not able to stop myself diving into these 5 divine Jars recently introduced by Cream Stone. These Jars are fully loaded with respective flavoured brownies, Ice cream, nuts, and lots of Love Introducing: * Choco Almond * Dark Trouble * Red Velvet * Nutella Crunch *Shocking Current Do visit your nearest cream stone outlet and grab these lovely mini jars of happiness.
Treat Yourself To The Jars Of Happiness By Cream Stone!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
