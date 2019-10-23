Treat Yourself To The Jars Of Happiness By Cream Stone!

Dessert Parlours

Cream Stone

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Satyanarayana Arcade, Plot 138 & 139, Vinayak Nagar, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

5X Happiness, I am not able to stop myself diving into these 5 divine Jars recently introduced by Cream Stone. These Jars are fully loaded with respective flavoured brownies, Ice cream, nuts, and lots of Love Introducing: * Choco Almond * Dark Trouble * Red Velvet * Nutella Crunch *Shocking Current Do visit your nearest cream stone outlet and grab these lovely mini jars of happiness.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

