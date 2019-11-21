Drop By Potbelly For Some Amazing Varieties Of Momos!

In the Frame: Veg Steamed and Bhutanese Momos ♥️ Potbelly, a new place in town at Yapral. Small and Cute place service Chinese Cuisine. Their House Speciality is Momos. The Craze and Trend for this Item are Growing day by day, back when I never used to like Momos at all, but I have started loving this. These steamed Momos were juicy and very well steamed, stuffing of Assorted veggies like Cabbage, carrot, Spring onion greens were fresh and slightly Crunchy. Bhutanese Momos were something different I had, the same steamed Momos tossed in dry Manchurian Sauce which was Flavourful and little spicy. Would recommend this to everyone to try out 👌 Ratings: 🌟🌟🌟🌟 / 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Price: Veg Steamed - 140/-.Veg Bhutani 180/-.